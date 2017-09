Fed. Circ. Pokes Holes In Soffit Infringement Ruling

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit found Friday that a Michigan federal court used incorrect claim construction in finding that Rollex Corp. infringed competitor Quality Edge Inc.’s patent on soffit panels for building eaves, remanding the case for further proceedings and affirming the dismissal of Rollex’s invalidity arguments.



The appellate opinion, written by Circuit Judge Kara Farnandez Stoll, vacated the district court’s decision to grant summary judgment and a permanent injunction to Quality Edge, instructing the lower court to adopt a different claim construction on remand. It also affirmed...

To view the full article, register now.