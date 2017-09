Conservative Groups Urge FCC To Repurpose Spectrum Gaps

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A handful of conservative-leaning advocacy groups have thrown their support behind a plan to repurpose gaps between TV channels to power Wi-Fi-like signals in rural areas, writing in a Thursday letter that the unused spectrum “represents a valuable opportunity” to expand broadband access.



In the letter, the American Conservative Union, the American Consumer Institute and other groups urged the FCC “to set aside at least three 6 MHz television white space channels in each media market across the United States to help enable affordable broadband internet...

To view the full article, register now.