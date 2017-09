Tech-Minded Blank Check Co. Prices $50M IPO

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A blank check issuer with sights on a North American technology company on Thursday said it’s priced its initial public offering of 5 million units at $10 a piece, the same day another special purpose acquisition company raised $600 million in its IPO.



Each unit is made up of one share of Class A common stock, one half of one warrant and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of Class A common stock after Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc.’s first combination, Thursday’s announcement details....

