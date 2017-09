Whitney Houston's Estate Nears IRS Deal In $11M Tax Case

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Singer Whitney Houston’s estate is nearing a deal to resolve a challenged $11 million Internal Revenue Service tax bill over allegedly overvalued record royalties, publicity rights and other intellectual property, according to a U.S. Tax Court filing from both sides earlier this month.



The estate, which contends the IRS inflated those rights by more than $22 million when they’re really worth closer to $2 million, filed a joint status report with the agency asserting “a tentative framework” to settle all issues in the spat.



“The only...

To view the full article, register now.