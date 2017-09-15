House Introduces Resolution To Encourage 5G Rollout

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Two lawmakers introduced a bipartisan House resolution on Thursday that aims to speed the deployment of 5G networks, saying Congress must recognize the potential the technology holds for future growth and investment.



House Resolution 521 asserts that the U.S. government must “promote the deployment of 5G networks in a manner that encourages robust investment, job creation, economic growth, and continued United States leadership in developing next-generation wireless technologies” and “advance 5G networks as a way of closing the digital divide and reducing the disparity in quality...

