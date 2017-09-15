House Introduces Resolution To Encourage 5G Rollout
House Resolution 521 asserts that the U.S. government must “promote the deployment of 5G networks in a manner that encourages robust investment, job creation, economic growth, and continued United States leadership in developing next-generation wireless technologies” and “advance 5G networks as a way of closing the digital divide and reducing the disparity in quality...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login