Nev. Justices Say Cancellation Notice Must Use Letter Of Law

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday found while an insurance broker has no duty to inform a client that its policy is about to be cancelled, the cancellation notice from the insurer does have to comply with the letter of the law.



While the panel declined to reverse a lower court summary judgment that broker Dave Sandin was not liable for failing to notify restaurant operator O.P.H. of Las Vegas Inc. that its fire insurance was being cancelled, it did reverse the lower court by finding...

To view the full article, register now.