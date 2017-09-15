Expert Analysis

Equifax Brings Early Lessons On Insider Trading Policies

By Gary Tygesson and Cam Hoang September 15, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Insider trading allegations have surfaced at Equifax, a credit rating agency that recently announced a data breach that could potentially affect 143 million consumers in the United States, nearly half of the country’s population. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show that three Equifax executives — chief financial officer John Gamble Jr., workforce solutions president Rodolfo Ploder and U.S. information solutions president Joseph Loughran — sold nearly $2 million in shares of the company’s common stock days after the cyberattack was discovered but before the news was...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular