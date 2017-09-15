By Gary Tygesson and Cam Hoang September 15, 2017, 1:56 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Insider trading allegations have surfaced at Equifax, a credit rating agency that recently announced a data breach that could potentially affect 143 million consumers in the United States, nearly half of the country’s population. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show that three Equifax executives — chief financial officer John Gamble Jr., workforce solutions president Rodolfo Ploder and U.S. information solutions president Joseph Loughran — sold nearly $2 million in shares of the company’s common stock days after the cyberattack was discovered but before the news was...
Equifax Brings Early Lessons On Insider Trading Policies
