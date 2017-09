Ill. Attorney General Madigan Won't Seek Re-Election

Law360, Springfield (September 15, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Friday she would not run for re-election after having served nearly 15 years in that role, saying she is seeking “a new challenge.”



Madigan did not indicate whether she’s running for another office but did say she intends to serve until the end of her tenure in January 2019, calling her years on the job a “highlight of my life.”



“As I look ahead, I believe that the end of my fourth term as attorney general will be the right...

