Consol Asks Justices To Hear 'Mark Of The Beast' Bias Case

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Consol Energy Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether it illegally forced a miner to quit after it didn’t accommodate his religious belief that using the company’s biometric hand scanners would tag him with the biblical “mark of the beast,” saying the Fourth Circuit misapplied high court precedent.



In a Sept. 11 petition for certiorari, Consol asked the justices to take up its appeal of the Fourth Circuit’s June decision that let stand a nearly $600,000 verdict saying that employee Beverly Butcher was...

