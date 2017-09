BIA Clarifies When A Misrepresentation Is ‘Material’

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals has clarified when a misrepresentation an immigrant makes in order to obtain a visa or some other benefit under the Immigration and Nationality Act counts as “material,” ruling in the case of a man who it also determined assisted in extrajudicial killings during the Bosnian War.



Following the Ninth Circuit’s instructions to clarify its prior decision in the case, the board held Sept. 14 that a misrepresentation is material under the INA when it would tend to close a line of...

To view the full article, register now.