Tax Dodger Battling Code Provision Finds Friends In Biz

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has thrown its weight behind a convicted tax dodger challenging an Internal Revenue Code provision that makes obstructing code enforcement a criminal offense, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that businesses could end up being unfairly prosecuted.



Carlo J. Marinello II, who was found guilty of failing to file personal and corporate tax returns on income from his Buffalo, New York, courier business, successfully petitioned the high court to grant his petition to review the reach of the "omnibus clause." His conviction under...

