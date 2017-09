Defunct Coal Co. Fights New IRS Denial Of $119M Tax Credits

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A defunct coal company has gone back to the U.S. Tax Court to contest a new denial by the Internal Revenue Service on using $118.6 million in previously rejected renewable energy tax credits to offset other tax years after it was accused of selling fraudulent credits.



Ecotec Coal LLC’s petition to the Tax Court filed Aug. 24 specifically relates to its 2006 and 2012 tax years. Those years were left untouched when the IRS rejected tax credits for other years traced to a 2006 purchase of millions of...

To view the full article, register now.