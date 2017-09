Wells Fargo Accused Of Racial Discrimination In Class Action

Law360, Philadelphia (September 15, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA was hit with a putative class action suit in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday, with an African American former employee accusing the banking giant of perpetuating a companywide discriminatory culture in retail branches across the country.



Plaintiff Frank Hightower, who worked as a store manager in bank branches in suburban Philadelphia and Atlanta, says that he was retaliated against for reporting his observations of racial bias and that he observed the company engaging in discriminatory compensation and promotion practices during his four years...

