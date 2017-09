PepsiCo Escapes Bottling Co.'s Antitrust Claims

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 15, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- PepsiCo Inc. on Friday won the dismissal of antitrust claims filed against it by an independent bottling company, with a Iowa federal judge saying the company’s execution of an alleged price squeeze did not run afoul of antitrust laws.



Mahaska Bottling Co., which has an exclusive agreement with PepsiCo to bottle and distribute the beverage company’s products in southeast Iowa, alleged that PepsiCo was trying to force it out of the market by raising prices on beverage concentrate and lowering prices for its products in agreements...

