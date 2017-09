FDA, Groups Ink Deal To Pause Suit Over Menu Labeling Delay

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has struck a deal with two groups to freeze litigation over delayed menu labeling regulations until May 7, 2018, so long as the federal agency sticks to a timeline to implement the requirements at chain restaurants and other food service venues, according to a court filing Friday.



In a joint motion, the FDA and the two Washington, D.C.-based groups — the Center for Science in the Public Interest and the National Consumers League — agreed to pause litigation that the groups filed this year over...

