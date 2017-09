Duracell Can't Toss Case Over 'Gray Market' Batteries

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade rejected Duracell's request to toss a "gray market" battery importer and distributor's challenge to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection restriction on the batteries’ U.S. entry, finding Friday that the court may hear the claims.



Friday’s ruling is the second time the CIT has determined that federal regulations allow it to review the allegations by New Jersey-based Milecrest Corp. that the CBP’s March decision to grant import protection to Duracell U.S. Operations Inc. violated the Administrative Procedure Act. Milecrest says...

