Energy Co. Says It Doesn't Belong In Suit Over $300M Sale

Law360, Houston (September 18, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. asked a federal judge in Texas on Friday to dismiss Exco Resources Inc.'s suit claiming Chesapeake was holding up the planned sale of its South Texas oil and gas properties to a private-equity-affiliated firm for $300 million, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction over it in the dispute.



Chesapeake Energy Corp. told the court in its motion Friday that Exco and its affiliate, Raider Marketing LP, originally filed the lawsuit in June against its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chesapeake Energy Marketing LLC, alleging CEM was holding up...

To view the full article, register now.