SEC Settles With Day-Trade Schemer Over Thefts

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a settlement with the owner of a day-trading website who pled guilty to a role in a $1.4 million customer theft scheme, the agency told a New Jersey federal judge on Friday, asking for approval of the deal.



The SEC filed documents asking U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to approve a consent settlement that finds Naris Chamroonrat of Bangkok, Thailand, liable for $918,000 worth of disgorgement. However, the question of restitution will be left up to the parallel...

To view the full article, register now.