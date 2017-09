Insurer Wants Coverage Claims Nixed In $36M Experian Suit

Law360, Springfield (September 18, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Illinois National Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal judge on Friday that it owes no coverage to Experian Information Solutions Inc. in an underlying breach of contract suit with the Business Development Bank of Canada in which the bank was awarded CA$44.4 million ($36 million).



Illinois National argued it has no duty of coverage because Experian was found liable for fraudulent misrepresentation, which is not covered under its insurance policy. In its three-count complaint, the insurer asked the court for a declaratory judgment to prevent Experian...

