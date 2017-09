Policy Action On Self-Driving Cars Is Accelerating

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT) -- “Self-driving” vehicles have arrived, ready to alter the transportation system fundamentally. Both technologies and investment are accelerating rapidly. While several states have developed legislation and regulations to respond to these changes, Washington, D.C., has yet to take decisive action in response to this impending revolution. That may be about to change.



On Sept. 12, the U.S. Department of Transportation released updated guidelines for automated vehicles — superseding guidance issued by the Obama administration in September 2016. While the Trump administration’s guidance supports industry-led progress on autonomous vehicles,...

To view the full article, register now.