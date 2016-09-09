8th Circ. Urged To Reverse $75M Union Pacific Tax Refund

By Derek Major

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The IRS on Friday urged the full Eighth Circuit to rethink a panel decision awarding Union Pacific a $75 million tax refund, saying the appellate panel misconstrued what qualifies as deductible employee compensation.

In an en banc hearing petition, the agency claimed the three-judge panel’s August decision erroneously found stock paid to employees under a union agreement was not for services rendered and was therefore not subject to tax. The Internal Revenue Service said the panel construed the scope of services so narrowly that standard types...
Case Information

Case Title

Union Pacific Railroad Co. v. United States


Case Number

16-3574

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2870 Tax Suits

Date Filed

September 9, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

