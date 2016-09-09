8th Circ. Urged To Reverse $75M Union Pacific Tax Refund

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The IRS on Friday urged the full Eighth Circuit to rethink a panel decision awarding Union Pacific a $75 million tax refund, saying the appellate panel misconstrued what qualifies as deductible employee compensation.



In an en banc hearing petition, the agency claimed the three-judge panel’s August decision erroneously found stock paid to employees under a union agreement was not for services rendered and was therefore not subject to tax. The Internal Revenue Service said the panel construed the scope of services so narrowly that standard types...

