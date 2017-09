Walmart Wants Calif. Wage Suit To Stay Federal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 15, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Walmart urged a California federal judge Friday to reject an ex-worker's effort to push her putative wage-and-hour class action back to state court, saying the alleged damages exceed the $5 million minimum for federal jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act.



At the start of Friday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. issued a tentative decision to send Chelsea Hamilton’s case back down to the San Bernardino Superior Court, where she first brought overtime, minimum wage and other labor law claims against Wal-Mart Stores Inc....

