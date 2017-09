Well Owners Want Maxus To Close $15M Ch. 11 Sale

Law360, Los Angeles (September 18, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- BHP Billiton on Friday urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to force Maxus Energy to complete the $15.3 million sale of its stake in a large oil and gas well asset operated by BHP, noting that the deal has not closed despite gaining court approval months ago.



BHP Billiton Petroleum (Deepwater) Inc. and BHP Billiton Petroleum (GOM) Inc. urged Judge Christopher S. Sontchi to compel the execution of the sale agreement he approved back in May. BHP had objected to the proposed sale, which saw buyer 31...

