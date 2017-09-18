Expert Analysis

Preparing For New Mass. Pregnancy Accommodations Law

By Mehreen Rasheed and Carolyn Wheeler September 18, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT) -- On July 27, 2017, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a bill that will grant pregnant employees the right to receive reasonable accommodations in the workplace. Massachusetts is the latest state to pass a pregnancy accommodation law, joining 21 other states and Washington, D.C., that have enacted similar protections. In the past three months alone, Connecticut, Nevada, Vermont and Washington have passed similar laws, which have taken or will take effect on various dates this year or next year. Like many of the similar state laws, the Massachusetts...
