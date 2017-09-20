Expert Analysis

Balancing Safety And Innovation In Automated Vehicles

By Michael Nelson and Trevor Satnick September 20, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT) -- When touting highly automated vehicles (HAVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) frequently cite the safety benefits associated with vehicles capable of driving themselves. While the figures provided are extremely promising and indicate a potentially drastic reduction in accident and death rates behind the wheel, HAVs have not been sold to a single customer yet. These vehicles are expected to improve exponentially as increased numbers of HAVs hit the road, but how do we determine when a HAV is ready to chauffeur riders to their desired destinations? After all,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular