Firm Spun Out Of Candover Investments Says It's Owed £900K

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 3:13 PM BST) -- Arle Capital Partners Ltd., the buyout group spun out of Candover Investments PLC in 2010, is seeking around £900,000 ($1.2 million) it alleges it is owed from the private equity investment trust for managing three of Candover’s funds, according a claim filed in London’s High Court.



The now-defunct Arle Capital was created from the remains of Candover Partners to manage the firm’s portfolio after it collapsed in 2009 when its listed parent, Candover Investments, was unable to honor its financial commitments to its private equity arm....

To view the full article, register now.