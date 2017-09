Pakistan Wants Arbitration In Water Rights Dispute With India

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Pakistan wants the World Bank to empanel a court of arbitration after talks with India ended Friday with no agreement regarding whether aspects of two hydroelectric power plants being constructed along a system of rivers violate a treaty, according to media reports.



The World Bank hosted another set of discussions in Washington, D.C., about whether the technical design features of a pair of plants India is building contravenes the Indus Waters Treaty signed by the countries and the bank in 1960, but they were unable to...

To view the full article, register now.