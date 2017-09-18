Teva Sells Off Remaining Women’s Health Assets For $1.4B

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said Monday it will sell the remainder of its global women’s health portfolio in a pair of transactions totaling nearly $1.4 billion as the company turns its focus toward central nervous system and respiratory medicines.



New York-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners Fund VI will pay $703 million in an all-cash transaction to pick up a portfolio consisting of a variety of women’s health products from Israel-based Teva. The drugs include contraceptives Seasonique and Zoely, menopause medication Colpotrophine, fertility treatment Ovaleap,...

