Former Paul Weiss Atty Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A former Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP staff attorney will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in Virginia federal court on Friday to transmitting multiple videos and still images of child pornography.



Jason Mark Sims, 35, was arrested in June for soliciting and sending photographs and videos depicting sex abuse acts involving children as young as 4 years old in communications with an undercover federal agent.



Sims joined Paul Weiss’ Washington, D.C., office as a staff attorney in its litigation department in November...

