Aerosoles' Parent Co. Takes First Steps In Brisk Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (September 18, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Footwear producer and retailer Aerogroup International Inc. on Monday secured initial approvals needed to meet a Nov. 29 asset sale deadline in a Chapter 11 case to be financed from available cash that senior creditors agreed to release despite its designation as debt collateral.



Gregg M. Galardi of Ropes & Gray LLP told Delaware bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey that the New Jersey-based Aerogroup — whose products include the well-known Aerosoles brand — sought the approval with caveats. The company might have to seek involuntary release of the cash...

