Coal Leasing Review Must Cover Climate Change, Enviros Say

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups asked the D.C. Circuit on Friday to force the federal government to reexamine the environmental impacts of its coal leasing program in order to consider climate change, arguing that doing so was required under the National Environmental Policy Act.



The Western Organization of Resources Councils and Friends of the Earth said NEPA required federal agencies to update their environmental impact statements for an entire policy or program when there is significant new information or changed circumstances. The coal leasing program accounts for 11 percent...

