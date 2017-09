DOL's Proposed Fiduciary Rule Delay Draws 131 Comments

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The comment period on the U.S. Department of Labor's proposal to delay parts of its fiduciary rule for retirement account advisers closed Friday, with a chorus of industry stakeholders, investor advocates and think tanks weighing in on what freezing key provisions of the rule until July 2019 might mean.



Many of the rule's provisions have taken effect, including its expansion of who qualifies as a "fiduciary" under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and heightened standards for dispensing retirement advice. But a provision requiring fiduciaries to...

