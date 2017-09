Former PTAB Judge Joins Finnegan In Atlanta

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Trenton Ward, a former lead administrative patent judge at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, has joined Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP as a partner in the law firm’s Atlanta office, the firm announced Monday.



Ward, who has been a judge at the PTAB since it was established in 2012, said his passion has always been for advocacy, and after spending five years at the board, he felt it was a good time to return to private practice. He was a partner at Troutman...

