GM To Recall 2.5M Cars In China For Takata Air Bags

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- General Motors and its Chinese joint venture, Shanghai GM, are recalling more than 2.5 million cars with faulty Takata air bags, shortly after Volkswagen also announced a recall of 4.86 million vehicles for the same issue, according to media reports Monday.



Starting Oct. 29, General Motors will recall about 13,500 imported Saab and Opel cars with Takata Corp. air bags, and then on Dec. 29, the company will start another recall of more than 2.51 million Chevrolet and Buick vehicles, according to reports. The recall was...

