Pipe Co. Tells CIT Its Flanges Not Subject To Dumping Duty

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A pipe company has filed a lawsuit in the Court of International Trade that contests a Department of Commerce determination that iron pipe flanges it imported from China fall under anti-dumping duties on pipe fittings.



Commerce rejected argument from Star Pipe Products Ltd. in a scope hearing in August, so the company took to the courts on Friday with its protest that the ductile iron flanges it imported do not fit the scope of “non-malleable cast iron pipe fittings” from China.



“Star Pipe provided substantial evidence...

To view the full article, register now.