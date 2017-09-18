FCC's Acting General Counsel Joins Wilkinson Barker

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has snagged the Federal Communications Commission’s former acting general counsel as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office focusing on media, privacy, and internet policy.

Starting at the firm Sept. 11, Jennifer Tatel told Law360 on Monday that she intends to integrate into its well-established media practice among former FCC colleagues of hers, as well as further develop the firm’s relatively new privacy practice.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai named her acting general counsel in August following former general counsel Brendan Carr’s appointment...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular