FCC's Acting General Counsel Joins Wilkinson Barker

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has snagged the Federal Communications Commission’s former acting general counsel as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office focusing on media, privacy, and internet policy.



Starting at the firm Sept. 11, Jennifer Tatel told Law360 on Monday that she intends to integrate into its well-established media practice among former FCC colleagues of hers, as well as further develop the firm’s relatively new privacy practice.



FCC chairman Ajit Pai named her acting general counsel in August following former general counsel Brendan Carr’s appointment...

