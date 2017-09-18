Insider Trading After Martoma: Benefits Without Friends?

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- In United States v. Martoma,[1] the Second Circuit appeared to upend insider trading law by holding that criminal insider trading liability may arise from a tipper’s “gift” of material, nonpublic information (“MNPI”) to a tippee that the tipper “expects will trade on the information,” whether or not there was a close personal relationship between the tipper and tippee.[2] The decision potentially expands the category of persons that, upon the disclosure of confidential information without pecuniary or tangible benefit, may constitute tippers or tippees subject to insider...

To view the full article, register now.