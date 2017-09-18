NY Aims To End Questions Over Credit Bureau Cybersecurity

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- New York’s bid to bring consumer credit reporting bureaus under the state’s exacting cybersecurity standards could plug some regulatory leaks that have been exposed after the colossal breach Equifax Inc. reported recently, experts say.



The state’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, announced Monday his intention to force consumer credit reporting agencies to register with the New York Department of Financial Services and comply with its first-of-their-kind cybersecurity regulations. The DFS released a proposal for extending the reach of its cybersecurity regulations beyond the banks and other nonbank firms...

