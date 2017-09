3rd Circ. Ends Suit Over UPenn Nuclear Researcher's Cancer

Law360, San Francisco (September 18, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit affirmed Monday the dismissal of a negligence suit alleging the University of Pennsylvania failed to protect a nuclear researcher from being exposed to radiation that purportedly caused him to get fatal brain cancer.



In an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas L. Ambro, a unanimous three-judge panel held that while neuroscientist Jeffrey H. Ware’s death is “tragic,” the federal law covering radiation suits applied to the claims and his estate did not meet the threshold of radiation exposure that would allow claims...

