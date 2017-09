Togolese National Hit With Identity Theft, Mail Fraud Charges

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Monday that a citizen of the Republic of Togo was accused of identity theft and mail fraud last week after she allegedly picked up a package of Fitbit watches addressed to a man who had recently seen his credit card compromised.



Roukayatou Damerogo, 32, who is residing in East Hartford, Connecticut, without documentation, was charged on Friday with one count of identity theft and one count of mail fraud.



At an initial court appearance that...

