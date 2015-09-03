Both Sides Get Quick Wins In Pentasa Med Mal Suit
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis signed off on summary judgment to the bulk of duty-of-care claims brought by patient Edward Harmon, whose father served in the military. The court also granted the government’s bid to toss allegations of negligence outside of a specified six-month period, as well as claims that a higher dosage of medication exacerbated Harmon’s condition....
