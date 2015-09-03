Both Sides Get Quick Wins In Pentasa Med Mal Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday trimmed a suit claiming the treatment a patient received for Crohn’s disease at federal government facilities resulted in chronic kidney disease.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis signed off on summary judgment to the bulk of duty-of-care claims brought by patient Edward Harmon, whose father served in the military. The court also granted the government’s bid to toss allegations of negligence outside of a specified six-month period, as well as claims that a higher dosage of medication exacerbated Harmon’s condition....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Harmon v. United States of America


Case Number

8:15-cv-02611

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Med. Malpractice

Judge

Paula Xinis

Date Filed

September 3, 2015

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular