Both Sides Get Quick Wins In Pentasa Med Mal Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday trimmed a suit claiming the treatment a patient received for Crohn’s disease at federal government facilities resulted in chronic kidney disease.



U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis signed off on summary judgment to the bulk of duty-of-care claims brought by patient Edward Harmon, whose father served in the military. The court also granted the government’s bid to toss allegations of negligence outside of a specified six-month period, as well as claims that a higher dosage of medication exacerbated Harmon’s condition....

