DOL Defends Authority To Issue Fiduciary Rule At DC Circ.

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that it had the authority to promulgate its fiduciary rule for retirement account advisers, disputing the National Association for Fixed Annuities’ claim that the rule runs contrary to congressional intent.



NAFA had filed its opening brief in August, arguing that Congress had the common-law definition of “fiduciary” in mind when it enacted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and did not mean to regulate as broad a swath of investment professionals as captured under the...

