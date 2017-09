Conn. Court Affirms Women's Health Center's Med Mal Win

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state appellate court ruled Tuesday that a trial court did not make a mistake when answering a jury question during deliberation in a suit accusing a birthing center of overlooking an obstetrical laceration that occurred during a woman’s labor, leaving in place a verdict for the center.



Trial Judge Anthony D. Truglia was right to tell the jury that they should consider the alleged injury to be a single whole that occurred in three areas, not three separate injuries, the trial court said, pointing...

To view the full article, register now.