Pa. Treasurer Hails Pension Board's Move To Cut Wall St. Fees
Treasurer Joe Torsella said the board of the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System had adopted a resolution that requires a plan by the end of the year to outline how the fee reduction goal would be met. The board acted at a meeting on Friday in Harrisburg.
“I commend the SERS Board for supporting action that will save Pennsylvania taxpayer money...
