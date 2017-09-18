Pa. Treasurer Hails Pension Board's Move To Cut Wall St. Fees

Law360, Philadelphia (September 18, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s treasurer on Monday praised the board of the state’s pension system for taking steps to cut fees paid to Wall Street managers over a three-year period.



Treasurer Joe Torsella said the board of the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System had adopted a resolution that requires a plan by the end of the year to outline how the fee reduction goal would be met. The board acted at a meeting on Friday in Harrisburg.



“I commend the SERS Board for supporting action that will save Pennsylvania taxpayer money...

