USCIS Restarts Expedited Processing For 2018 H-1B Visas

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday said that it will immediately restart “premium processing” for all H-1B visa petitions subject to the current fiscal year’s cap, the latest stage in the resumption of expedited service after it was suspended in April.



The H-1B program, which allows skilled foreign workers to work in specialty occupations, is popular with information technology and tech companies. The number of new visas granted through the program is capped at 65,000 a year, with an extra 20,000 visa slots allotted for...

