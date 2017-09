10th Circ. Won’t Rethink Win For Utes In Police Chase Case

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday said it would not rethink its decision allowing a tribal court to hear a trespassing claim against state and local police officers related to the shooting death of a Ute Indian Tribe member.



In a brief order, the panel rejected the law enforcement officials' Aug. 8 request for an en banc rehearing. The court in July had vacated a district court’s injunction blocking the tribal court trespassing claim, brought over the shooting death of Todd R. Murray, a tribal member who...

To view the full article, register now.