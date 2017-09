Expert Testimony Gap Dooms Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appellate court has decided not to revive a suit accusing a radiology clinic of delaying a woman’s breast cancer diagnosis and thus reducing her odds of survival, ruling that the patient did not have expert testimony to back up her claims for emotional distress.



Patricia Ingram was only able to produce general expert testimony about the possible distress that her allegedly delayed diagnosis could cause a patient, the court ruled, which was not enough to sustain a claim for emotional distress against Radiology Associates...

To view the full article, register now.