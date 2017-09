Hospira Tells Jury Biosimilar Was Covered By Safe Harbor

Law360, Wilmington (September 18, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Hospira Inc. told a freshly empaneled Delaware federal jury Monday that its production of a biosimilar version of an Amgen Inc. biologic anemia treatment doesn’t infringe Amgen’s patents because the product was just used for testing and regulatory purposes.



Hospira attorney Thomas J. Meloro of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP opened the defense in the patent infringement trial by saying that his client manufactured potentially millions of doses of an anemia treatment for the purposes of testing its production processes and submitting the drug...

