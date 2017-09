Owner Lands $127M Financing For Pittsburgh Properties

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Faros Properties LLC, a New York-based real estate investment firm, has landed $127.5 million in financing for an office complex and nearby commercial building in Pittsburgh, according to a statement Monday from Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP, which arranged the loan.



The financing is for Nova Place, a three-building office complex, and 106 Isabella, a waterfront office building, both located in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood, north of the Allegheny River, HFF said. The five-year, floating-rate loan is being provided by Wells Fargo Bank NA.



Faros had purchased...

