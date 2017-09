Fla. Utility Sued Over 'Storm Charge' After Irma Outages

Law360, Miami (September 18, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- NextEra Energy Inc. unit Florida Power & Light Co. was hit Monday with a putative class action accusing the utility of breaching its contract with customers by failing to adequately prepare for hurricanes, despite adding “storm charges” to their bills, and leaving thousands without power for an extended time after Hurricane Irma.



Miami resident Octavio Fernandez says FPL bills customers a monthly “storm charge” meant to pay for improvements to its grid system that would help prevent power outages and restore service quickly in the event...

To view the full article, register now.